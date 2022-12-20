USDOT providing Idaho $1.3M in emergency funds to repair roads, bridges damaged by flooding

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is providing immediate availability of $1.3 million in Emergency Relief funds for use by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) as a down payment to offset cost of repair work needed to repair roads and bridges damaged by heavy floods in North Central and Northeastern Idaho earlier this year.

The funding announcement on Monday, Dec. 19, is in addition to the $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds FHWA provided in July to the ITD immediately following the initial flooding, a news release stated.

“This emergency funding will help Idaho rebuild critical roads and bridges damaged by flooding as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Heavy rains, followed by runoff and flooding, caused significant damage to roads in Nez Perce and Idaho counties. Idaho Governor Brad Little issued a disaster declaration on June 22 to assist with response and repair efforts.

“The Federal Highway Administration has been working closely with the Idaho Transportation Department as it assesses damage and undertakes projects to repair roads affected by heavy rain events this year,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “We will keep assisting the state as they restore critical transportation links in the coming weeks and prepare for future events.”