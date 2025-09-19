TheTrucker.com
Utah police find 2 young girls in refrigerated trailer

By Bruce Guthrie -
Two young girls were found in a refrigerated trailer that was involved in a critical injury crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lindon, Utah (Courtesy of KTVX)

LINDON, Utah — Two young girls were found in a refrigerated trailer that was involved in a critical injury crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lindon, Utah that blocked traffic for hours, according to multiple media reports which cited court documents.

The driver, identified as Jacob Ortell Scott, 28, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated child abuse.

The girls were reportedly the half-siblings of the 28-year-old driver and were aged 14 and 12.

The trailer the girls were found in reportedly had a temperature setting of 30 degress fahrenheit. Police emphasized that the case was not a trafficking situation and that the family was traveling north to help another pregnant sister.

The multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lindon blocked all northbound lanes of traffic for about three hours, and one person was left in critical condition, according to news reports.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

