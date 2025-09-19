Trucking leaders weigh in on fresh USDOT leadership appointments

WASHINGTON — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy is welcoming three new Administrators to the department after the U.S. Senate confirmed three nominations.

The appointments include:

Sean McMaster as the 22nd Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Jonathan Morrison as the 17th Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Paul Roberti as the 6th Administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

“Sean, Jonathan and Paul are strong leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Department,” Duffy said. “Their work will help us rebuild America’s infrastructure, protect families on the road, and unleash American energy America is building again, and the expertise of our new administrators will allow us to execute President Trump’s bold transportation agenda.”

Federal Highway Administration

As Federal Highway Administrator, McMaster will lead FHWA in supporting state and local governments in the design, construction and maintenance of the Nation’s highway system (Federal Aid Highway Program) and various federally and tribally owned lands (Federal Lands Highway Program). Through financial and technical assistance to state and local governments, the FHWA is responsible for ensuring that America’s roads and highways continue to be among the safest and most technologically sound in the world.

“I am honored to serve under President Trump and Secretary Duffy as we work to revitalize America’s roads and bridges,” McMaster said. “I look forward to partnering with state and local leaders to accelerate project delivery and get shovels in the ground.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“OOIDA applauds the Senate’s confirmation of Sean McMaster as Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration,” said Todd Spencer, president, OOIDA. “Given his wealth of experience within the Department of Transportation, we believe he is a proven leader, well-suited to oversee our nation’s highway system. We look forward to working with Administrator McMaster and Secretary Duffy to increase truck parking capacity and reduce road congestion in order to improve highway safety and supply chain efficiency.”

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

At the NHTSA, Morrison will be responsible for leading the agency’s efforts to reduce deaths, injuries and economic losses from motor vehicle crashes. This involves setting and enforcing vehicle safety standards, conducting research on traffic safety and educating the driving public about safe driving practices.

“I deeply appreciate President Trump for nominating me and Secretary Duffy for his support through this process,” Morrison said. “I look forward to enhancing safety on our nation’s roadways, supporting law enforcement, making vehicles more affordable again, and unleashing American innovation.”

Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA)

The GHSA is applauding Morrison’s appointment.

“Morrison has a proven record of collaboration and putting roadway safety first,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO, GHSA. “During his tenure as Chief Counsel of NHTSA during President Trump’s first term, he worked effectively with GHSA and its State Highway Safety Office (SHSO) members. He prioritized identifying and reducing administrative work that only served to burden SHSOs and not improve safety. That focus on outcomes over processes will be essential to building on recent safety successes and saving more lives on U.S. roads.”

Adkins also thanked Peter Simshauser for his leadership of NHTSA during the preceding nine months.

“In that short time, Simshauser has helped the agency become more forward-thinking, transparent and accountable to the needs of SHSOs and their partners,” Adkins said. “The culture is beginning to change for the better at NHTSA, and Simshauser is a large part of that. We are eager to continue our safety collaboration with Simshauser in his role as Chief Counsel.”

Facing Existing and Emerging Traffic Safety Challenges

Adkins also noted that the GHSA is looking forward to working with Morrison to continue to reform the practices of NHTSA’s Regional Operations and Program Delivery (ROPD) division, which too often serves as a roadblock instead of a safety collaborator despite its stated mission of supporting SHSO administration.

“The complexities of existing and emerging traffic safety challenges require fresh thinking and the testing of new techniques, an approach that is often inhibited by unnecessary restrictions and a lack of forward thinking by ROPD,” Adkins said. “With Morrison at the helm, I am confident the NHTSA-state relationship will continue to improve as the focus shifts to supporting state-led safety innovation. With innovation at the forefront of our evolving approach to traffic safety, we are hopeful that the agency will continue to advance a technology-based solution to address the wholly preventable crime of drunk driving within our lifetimes. Lifesaving technology exists today, and the public is depending on federal leadership to ensure no family loses a loved one to a drunk driver ever again.”

Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration

At the PHMSA, Roberti will work to carry out the agency’s mission to protect people and the environment by advancing the safe transportation of energy and other hazardous materials that are essential to Americans’ daily lives.

“It is an honor to serve President Trump and Secretary Duffy as PHMSA’s first administrator in over four years,” Roberti said. “Under this administration, PHMSA will return to its core mission of ensuring the safe, efficient, and reliable movement of the energy and other hazardous materials that the American people rely on daily.”