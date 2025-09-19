Transitioning into trucking: Trucking Cares Foundation honors legislators for veteran advocacy

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Trucking Cares Foundation (TCF) is honoring four members of congress whose leadership has helped veterans launch careers in the trucking industry.

In a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH) and Chuck Edwards (R-NC) received TCF’s 2025 Congressional Hero Awards for championing the Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023.

“Senators Fischer and Padilla and Representatives Pappas and Edwards are outstanding advocates for veterans,” said Greg Owen, TCF Chairman and head coach of Ability Tri-Modal. “The legislation they successfully passed last Congress was a win-win for members of the armed forces and our supply chain. Thanks to the law that they authored, more of our nation’s heroes are able to receive the training they need to obtain high-paying careers in the trucking industry after they have completed their military service. At the same time, their law is expanding the trucking industry’s access to this exceptional pool of talent. We applaud these lawmakers for their unwavering support of veterans, a worthy cause that aligns with the mission of the Trucking Cares Foundation.”

Transitioning to Trucking

“During their military service, veterans become familiar operating in and around large vehicles and equipment, skills that can ease their transition to driving a commercial truck,” said John Lynch, TCF president, ATA’s senior vice president of federation relations. “Trucking companies especially value the traits that individuals develop via their military service, including discipline, independence, situational awareness, adaptability, and reliability. The Trucking Cares Foundation commends these lawmakers for championing the Veterans Improvement Commercial Driver License Act, which helps former servicemembers, particularly from rural areas, accelerate their transition to their next career, while at the same time expanding the pool of safe and qualified drivers and bolstering the nation’s supply chain.”

Expanding Veteran’s Access to CDL Programs

“The trucking industry is proud to recognize Senators Fischer and Padilla and Representatives Pappas and Edwards for their leadership role in opening the door of opportunity to veterans seeking good-paying, high-quality jobs in the trucking industry,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “When these brave men and women return home, the last thing they should have to worry about is red tape preventing them from achieving the American dream that they fought to defend. The Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023 is a commonsense law that is expanding veterans’ access to CDL programs and helping them to build rewarding careers.”

Prior to the enactment of the Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act of 2023, if an approved trucking school opened a secondary facility in a new location, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and state regulators were obligated to deny the branch’s ability to receive GI benefits for two years. The law removed this arbitrary roadblock by allowing veterans to use their GI Bill benefits at new branches of commercial driver training schools immediately, provided the primary institutions have already been approved by the VA and State Approving Agencies to receive GI benefits.