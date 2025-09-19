ROBINHOOD ELD removed from FMCSA Registered Devices List

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMSCA) is removing a ROBINHOOD ELD from its list of registered devices.
According to an FMCSA media release, on Sept. 19, the ROBINHOOD ELD — Model number R-Hood, ELD Identifier RHD481 has been removed due to the providers’ failure to meet the minimum requirements.
Motor carriers and drivers using these devices have 60 days to replace them with compliant ELDs.
Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELD listed above must take the following actions:
- Discontinue using the revoked ELD and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
- Replace the revoked ELD with a compliant ELD from the Registered Devices list before Nov. 18.