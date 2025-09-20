TheTrucker.com
Arkansas pedestrian killed by Kenworth truck

By Bruce Guthrie
Arkansas pedestrian killed by Kenworth truck
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by semi in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by semi in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, the incident occurred around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday morning when Dustin Lloyd Rowland, 38, of Hot Springs was standing in the roadway on the Exit 7 off ramp of Highway 70/270.

He was struck by a Kenworth T680 traveling west on Highway 70/270. The driver of the semi truck was not identified.

The weather was clear and road conditions were dry according to the ASP accident report.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
