Arkansas pedestrian killed by Kenworth truck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by semi in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, the incident occurred around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday morning when Dustin Lloyd Rowland, 38, of Hot Springs was standing in the roadway on the Exit 7 off ramp of Highway 70/270.
He was struck by a Kenworth T680 traveling west on Highway 70/270. The driver of the semi truck was not identified.
The weather was clear and road conditions were dry according to the ASP accident report.
