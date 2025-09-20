Recognition rolled out: ATA applauds National Truck Driver Appreciation Week resolution

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is cheering the Senate’s unanimous passage of a resolution on Friday, designating Sept. 14-20, 2025, as National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“When every convenience and necessity is available on a store shelf or just a click away, it can be easy to overlook America’s 3.6 million truck drivers who pull off this logistical feat day after day,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Our reliance on truckers is absolute, and our appreciation for them should be as well. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week provides the opportunity for Americans to give them the gratitude they richly deserve. We applaud Senators Boozman and Kelly for leading the bipartisan effort to recognize the extraordinary hard work, dedication, and sacrifice of America’s professional drivers.”

The bipartisan proclamation honoring the contributions of America’s professional truck drivers was authored by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

Source of State Pride

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy and a source of pride for our state,” Boozman said. “These men and women spend long hours away from their families to deliver the goods that keep our communities moving. Trucking touches most facets of modern life and I am proud to lead the Senate in showing professional truck drivers gratitude and respect.”

Sen. Kelly echoed Boozman’s statement

“Arizona’s truck drivers are the reason our grocery shelves stay stocked, our hospitals get critical supplies, and our businesses reach their customers,” Kelly said. “They put in long hours on the road, away from their families, to keep our economy moving. I’m proud to join Senator Boozman in recognizing the hard work and sacrifice of these men and women during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

To read the full resolution for National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, click here.