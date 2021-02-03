Vehicle restrictions remain in effect on some Northeast Pennsylvania roadways

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While vehicle restrictions have been lifted in many areas of the state, several roadways in Northeast Pennsylvania still have restrictions in place, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. These restrictions will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal. Motorists are urged to avoid nonessential travel as crews continue their work to clear and treat roadways.

The following roadways have Tier 1 restrictions in place:

Route 33 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 80;

Interstate 78 from Route 33 to the New Jersey border;

Interstate 81 from Interstate 80 to the New Jersey border; and

Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike Northeast Extension) from Lehigh Valley Interchange (Interstate 78, Exit 56) to Clarks Summit (Interstate 81, Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following commercial vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers; and

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

The following roadways have Tier 4 restrictions in place:

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to Route 33;

The entire length of Interstate 84; and

Interstate 380 from Interstate 80 to Interstate 81

On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) that are towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and via smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking “Personal Alerts” in the left-hand menu.

PennDOT and PTC are continuing their ongoing work to clear and treat roadways, and encourage that motorists avoid all unnecessary travel. Drivers should also be extra cautious around operating snow-removal equipment.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or below freezing, and winds are expected. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning. If travel is necessary, motorists should generally reduce speeds, increase following distance, and be aware of changing conditions.