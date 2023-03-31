STONEWALL, La. — A truck driver has been arrested after a video captured by a motorist on Interstate 49 in Louisiana showed his rig and another 18-wheeler ramming back and forth into each other.
Omar Martinez is being charged with reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway. He is being held without bond.
Desoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson told KTBS on Thursday, March 30, that the apparent road-rage incident is still under investigation.
Richarson said there’s a warrant out for the arrest of the other driver involved as well.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.