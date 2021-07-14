TheTrucker.com
Virginia approves $24 billion for 6-year transportation improvement plan

By The Trucker News Staff -
Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board has included $24 billion in funding for improvements in highway, rail and public transportation during fiscal years 2022-27.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) in June approved fiscal year (FY) 2022 budgets for the commonwealth transportation fund, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and the FY 2022-2027 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP), which allocates $24 billion to highway, rail and public transportation over the next six years.

Among the recommended budget allocations for the commonwealth transportation fund budget are $47.8 million for the port trust fund, $26.7 million for aviation, $16.6 million for the space flight fund and $19.7 million for allocations and fees of the state’s department of motor vehicles.

“The budgets and six-year program approved will advance our Commonwealth’s commitment to improving and maintaining infrastructure through the most critically needed projects,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “The range of projects included will allow us to build and sustain economic opportunity for all Virginians.”

The SYIP funding also includes $17.2 billion for highways and $5.8 billion for rail and public transportation. In total, $24 billion was allocated using SYIP funding.

VDOT’s Highway Construction Program provides funding to 3,700 projects and supported by $4.1 billion in funding provided by others. It also includes funding for the new Interstate Operations and Enhancement Program ($0.8 billion), the new Virginia Highway Safety Improvement Program ($0.5 billion) and the new Special Structure funding program ($0.5 billion).

DRPT’s SYIP approved $5.8 billion in allocations for rail and public transportation projects, including $4.2 billion for transit and transportation demand management initiatives and $1.6 billion for rail planning and preservation.

VDOT’s FY 2022 budget has been set at $7.2 billion, and the state’s department of rail and public transportation has an $860.3 million budget for FY 2022.

