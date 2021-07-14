TheTrucker.com
In the soup: Truckload of ramen noodles flips into Arkansas lake

By The Trucker News Staff -
A tractor-trailer hauling 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles wound up on its side in an Arkansas lake July 13. (Courtesy: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission via Facebook)

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — A tractor-trailer carrying 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles landed on its side, partially submerged in Lake Conway at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Arkansas Highway 89 on July 13, according to a social media post by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC).

No details about the crash were available, but AGFC reported that a HAZMAT crew was on the scene and no contamination of the lake was apparent. The truck was removed from the lake by a wrecker.

According to the post, the driver and passenger were not seriously injured.

