TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

Transflo Lite offers free version of workflow tools app for drivers

By The Trucker News Staff -
Transflo Lite offers free version of workflow tools app for drivers
No-contact document management, driver emergency assistance and many other services will be available on the free Transflo Lite app, scheduled to be released in late July. (Courtesy: Transflo)

TAMPA, Fla. — Transflo will soon offer a free mobile version of its cloud-based platform designed for company drivers and owner-operators. Transflo Lite, a free suite of workflow tools that can be used on mobile smartphones and tablets, will be available in late July.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

Using the Transflo Lite app, drivers will be able to scan, send, and receive workflow documents, including electronic bills of lading (eBOL) and proofs of delivery (ePOD). These contactless document transfers will help ensure driver safety and limit time spent at shippers and receivers, according to Transflo.

In addition to document management, Transflo Lite provides free access to the Transflo Social Network, weather reports, driver emergency assistance, a location finder for truck stops, and express document scanning. Transflo Lite also integrates the CAT Scale, Pilot Flying J, Love’s, and TA and Petro apps, consolidating applications on drivers’ phones and tablets.

“In today’s world of contactless paperwork, it’s imperative that trucking companies of all sizes, including single-truck owner-operators, have a trusted platform for document management,” said Michael Southworth, president of Transflo. “With Transflo Lite, we’re giving owner-operators access to the market leading Transflo platform at no cost, helping integrate and consolidate other applications and workflow tasks into one simple app.”

Transflo Lite, available within the Transflo Mobile+ app, will be available on all iOS and Android devices via the App Store and the Google Play market by the end of July.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE