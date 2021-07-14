Transflo Lite offers free version of workflow tools app for drivers

TAMPA, Fla. — Transflo will soon offer a free mobile version of its cloud-based platform designed for company drivers and owner-operators. Transflo Lite, a free suite of workflow tools that can be used on mobile smartphones and tablets, will be available in late July.

Using the Transflo Lite app, drivers will be able to scan, send, and receive workflow documents, including electronic bills of lading (eBOL) and proofs of delivery (ePOD). These contactless document transfers will help ensure driver safety and limit time spent at shippers and receivers, according to Transflo.

In addition to document management, Transflo Lite provides free access to the Transflo Social Network, weather reports, driver emergency assistance, a location finder for truck stops, and express document scanning. Transflo Lite also integrates the CAT Scale, Pilot Flying J, Love’s, and TA and Petro apps, consolidating applications on drivers’ phones and tablets.

“In today’s world of contactless paperwork, it’s imperative that trucking companies of all sizes, including single-truck owner-operators, have a trusted platform for document management,” said Michael Southworth, president of Transflo. “With Transflo Lite, we’re giving owner-operators access to the market leading Transflo platform at no cost, helping integrate and consolidate other applications and workflow tasks into one simple app.”

Transflo Lite, available within the Transflo Mobile+ app, will be available on all iOS and Android devices via the App Store and the Google Play market by the end of July.