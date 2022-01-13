TheTrucker.com
Washington DOT urges truck drivers to slow down in icy conditions

By The Trucker News Staff -
This jackknifed 18-wheeler is one of several that wrecked in Washington State recently due to icy conditions. (Courtesy: Washington State Department of Transportation)
ICY WRECK
This is one of many big rigs that jackknifed recently due to icy weather in Washington State. Tap photo for larger version. (Courtesy: Washington State Department of Transportation)

TACOMA — The Washington Department of Transportation (WDOT) is urging drivers, especially those of big rigs, to slow down during winter weather.

On a Twitter post Wednesday, WDOT wrote: “Just to give you an idea of what closed I-90 at MP 95 near Elk Heights this morning – collisions. It’s still icy out there and we really need folks to slow down. We are out putting down deicer, but it’s not going to help if drivers keep thinking they can go 60 or 70. It’s not OK.”

The message was posted along with several photos of jackknifed 18-wheelers. No serious injuries were reported.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

