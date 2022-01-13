Washington DOT urges truck drivers to slow down in icy conditions

TACOMA — The Washington Department of Transportation (WDOT) is urging drivers, especially those of big rigs, to slow down during winter weather.
On a Twitter post Wednesday, WDOT wrote: “Just to give you an idea of what closed I-90 at MP 95 near Elk Heights this morning – collisions. It’s still icy out there and we really need folks to slow down. We are out putting down deicer, but it’s not going to help if drivers keep thinking they can go 60 or 70. It’s not OK.”
The message was posted along with several photos of jackknifed 18-wheelers. No serious injuries were reported.
