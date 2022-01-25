Washington police seeking suspects in big rig shooting

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two separate drive-by shootings, one of which involved an 18-wheeler, that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 21.
On that date, WSP said a semi was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 32 when a white passenger vehicle fired a gun toward the driver.
A bullet hit the semi’s door, cause interior damage, according to the WSP. The driver was not injured.
According to the WSP, “the victim indicated that he observed a passenger pulling a shotgun back into the vehicle after he heard the gunfire.”
On Jan. 23, a passenger car was also struck by gunfire in this same area. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to e-mail Detective Olsen at [email protected]
