Washington police seeking suspects in big rig shooting

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two separate drive-by shootings, one of which involved an 18-wheeler, that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 21.

On that date, WSP said a semi was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 32 when a white passenger vehicle fired a gun toward the driver.

A bullet hit the semi’s door, cause interior damage, according to the WSP. The driver was not injured.

According to the WSP, “the victim indicated that he observed a passenger pulling a shotgun back into the vehicle after he heard the gunfire.”

On Jan. 23, a passenger car was also struck by gunfire in this same area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail Detective Olsen at [email protected]