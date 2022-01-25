TheTrucker.com
Washington police seeking suspects in big rig shooting

Police are searching for suspects in connection with the Jan. 21 shooting of an 18-wheeler along Interstate 90 in King County, Washington. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating two separate drive-by shootings, one of which involved an 18-wheeler, that occurred over the weekend of Jan. 21.

On that date, WSP said a semi was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near mile marker 32 when a white passenger vehicle fired a gun toward the driver.

A bullet hit the semi’s door, cause interior damage, according to the WSP. The driver was not injured.

According to the WSP, “the victim indicated that he observed a passenger pulling a shotgun back into the vehicle after he heard the gunfire.”

On Jan. 23, a passenger car was also struck by gunfire in this same area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to e-mail Detective Olsen at [email protected]

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

