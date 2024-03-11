TheTrucker.com
West Virginia police asking for help locating missing trucker

By John Worthen -
Police in West Virginia say the driver of this lumber truck is missing after a crash on the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2024, along Hurricane Road near Frame. (Courtesy: WCHSTV)

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia authorities have issued a missing person alert for truck driver Carlos Bonifaciomunoz, who has not been seen since he wrecked his big rig on March 7 in the 1700 block of Hurricane Road in the community of Frame.

Bonifaciomunoz, 39, stands 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

“Carols left the scene of the crash before the first responders arrived and contacted a family member in New Jersey who advised that he was allegedly on Spencer Road in the Cotton, WV., area,” according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. “Law enforcement has been unable to locate or contact Carlos and he has not been heard from since. Carlos is believed to still be in the Elkview area.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy C.M. Hill with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at *304) 357-0169 or call 911.

Police said Bonifaciomunoz could be injured and may not be aware of his surroundings.

Authorities believe Bonifaciomunoz was trying to make his way through a series of sharp curves when his rig left the road and tumbled around 50 feet down a steep hill.

The truck was hauling a flatbed trailer full of lumber.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
