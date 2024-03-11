Tractor-trailer gets stuck in downtown Portsmouth, Virginia, tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — According to Virginia State Police, the driver of an 18-wheeler ignored height restrictions signs before entering the Downtown Tunnel on Monday in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The truck became stuck just before 10:30 a.m., closing the westbound Interstate 264 tube.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, the westbound lanes of the tunnel were still closed, according to police. A detour has been put into place.

Drivers approaching the tunnel on westbound I-264 are being diverted to southbound Interstate 464.

Photos from inside the tunnel showed debris scattered as a result of accident.