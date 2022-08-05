Westbound I-70 in Topeka to temporarily close Aug. 15

TOPEKA, Kan. — Beginning Aug. 15, Interstate 70 westbound lanes in Topeka will be closed to all traffic from Eighth Street to Topeka Boulevard for up to three weeks.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the closure is necessary while pavement patching is completed on the viaduct to finish the ongoing project to improve the driving surface until the new Polk-Quincy Viaduct bridge is open.

The 8th Street exit will be the last open ramp for westbound motorists.

Westbound I-70 through traffic will follow signed detours and be routed south to I-470, north to K-4 to U.S. 24 to U.S. 75, or drivers can use the local street detour of Madison Avenue to Sixth Street to Topeka Boulevard.

Eastbound I-70 traffic will remain open but still reduced to one lane.

Working in collaboration with the City of Topeka, KDOT has studied construction work zones in the area and researched traffic patterns. There will be increased traffic congestion; however, the designated detours will be able to handle the increase, KDOT officials said.

Drivers should expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

Once the pavement patching is complete, westbound I-70 will reopen to one lane.

Both directions of I-70 will remain reduced to one lane from just east of MacVicar to S.W. Eighth Street until construction of the viaduct’s replacement is complete.

The Polk-Quincy Viaduct project is scheduled to begin in early 2025. More information about the project can be found at www.polkquincy.org.