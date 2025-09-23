Where in the world is CBP San Diego? Seizing drugs, big rigs in August

SAN DIEGO — It was a busy August in San Diego for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office in San Diego.

The Sand Diego field office released its monthly recap for August 2025 reporting 155 seizures, including nearly 10,000 pounds of narcotics valued at $24 million and more than $340,000 in unreported currency.

CBP reported some activity involved commercial trucks including a narcotics interception at Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. In that case which occurred on Aug. 27, CBP officers encountered a 36-year-old male border crossing cardholder driving a red commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment of furniture.

According to the release, the driver and tractor-trailer were referred to secondary inspection due to a computer-generated alert.

That is when officers discovered a white powdery substance within the shipment. Authorities say 225 wood furniture pieces were found to be concealing a total of 1,352 pounds of methamphetamine. The methamphetamine, tractor and trailer were seized, and the driver’s visa was canceled.

On Aug. 28, CBP officers at the Tecate Port of Entry Commercial Facility intercepted a 32-year-old male driving a tractor-trailer who was attempting to smuggle methamphetamine concealed inside barrels of jalapeno paste. A total of 99 packages were found within the barrels with a total weight of 556 pounds. The driver’s visa was canceled for importation of narcotics into the United States, and the drugs and tractor-trailer were seized by CBP.

“These seizures highlight the vigilance and expertise of our CBP officers and canines,” said Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki. “Every day, our personnel work diligently to protect our communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other contraband. Their efforts are a testament to our mission of securing the border and facilitating lawful trade and travel.”