Police: Driver inattention causes fatality, road closure

By Bruce Guthrie -
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Authorities in Wyoming say that driver distraction caused a fatal accident and road closure last Thursday morning.

In a media release, authorities say at approximately 10:02 a.m., the Wyoming Highway Patrol was alerted to a crash between two semi trucks.

According to the release a 2022 Freightliner was parked on the side of the highway, on the shoulder, near mile marker 274 north of Elk Mountain. Meanwhile, a Volvo combination unit was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the white line into the shoulder and struck the Freightliner’s trailer.

Police say the impact caused the Freightliner to roll onto its passenger side. The Volvo continued past the Freightliner before leaving the roadway to the right (north) and catching fire. The crash, and subsequent incidents, along with the effort to investigate and clear the crash led to the closure of I-80 East bound for most of the day before it opened again at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Authorities say the passenger of the Volvo, Ralph Pimmentel III, 55, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo was taken by helicopter to Banner Health in Casper. The driver of the Freightliner was taken by ground ambulance to Ivinson Memorial in Laramie and was treated and released.

According to the release, driver Inattention is being investigated as a primary factor in this crash.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and potential citations or charges are pending,” the release stated. “Distracted driving kills. Please minimize distractions while driving. Stay off your phone or tablet, do not text and drive, and don’t use your phone while driving outside of hands-free operation.”

Currently, fatalities on Wyoming roadways are at 87 on the year, compared to 76 in 2024, and 107 in 2023.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

