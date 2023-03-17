TheTrucker.com
Wild wreck leaves big rig askew on top of South Dakota trooper’s unit

By The Trucker News Staff -
Wild wreck leaves big rig askew on top of South Dakota trooper’s unit
A big rig sits jackknifed on a South Dakota state trooper's vehicle after an accident on Thursday, March 16, along Interstate 90. (Courtesy: South Dakota State Police via Facebook)

MINNEHANA COUNTY, S.D. — In a scene that could have been straight out of the latest action flick, an 18-wheeler collided with a South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) trooper’s vehicle on Thursday, March 16, along Interstate 90 near mile marker 392, leaving the tractor in a mid-air jackknife atop the patrol unit

According to an SDHP Facebook post, only minor injuries were reported.

The rig and its reefer trailer remained intact despite the collision.

The SDHP post notes that “a trooper was providing traffic control for another crash when a semi lost control and crashed into him.”

The Minnehana County, South Dakota, Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the SDHP.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

