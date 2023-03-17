Wild wreck leaves big rig askew on top of South Dakota trooper’s unit

MINNEHANA COUNTY, S.D. — In a scene that could have been straight out of the latest action flick, an 18-wheeler collided with a South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP) trooper’s vehicle on Thursday, March 16, along Interstate 90 near mile marker 392, leaving the tractor in a mid-air jackknife atop the patrol unit
According to an SDHP Facebook post, only minor injuries were reported.
The rig and its reefer trailer remained intact despite the collision.
The SDHP post notes that “a trooper was providing traffic control for another crash when a semi lost control and crashed into him.”
The Minnehana County, South Dakota, Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing, according to the SDHP.
