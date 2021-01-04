Winter truck load increases for Minnesota’s central frost zone now in effect

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Winter load increases begin today (Monday, Jan. 4) on unrestricted state highways in the central frost zone, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). For a map of Minnesota’s frost zones, click here.

Winter load increases are already in effect in the north and north-central frost zones.

Vehicles will be allowed to operate up to 10% over the standard legal maximum loads on unrestricted highways during the winter load increase period. However, trucks must comply with current registration weight laws and not exceed registered gross weight tolerances. Drivers should check with local agencies before increasing any weights on city, county and township routes.

A winter weight increase permit is required to take advantage of the 10% weight increase on interstate highways only; a permit is not required for state trunk highways.

For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, contact MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations-Oversize/Weight Permits division at 651-296-6000 or [email protected]. For questions about enforcement contact the Minnesota Department of Public Safety-State Patrol-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000.

The start and end dates for winter load increases are based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. These dates are established by monitoring roadway strength as weather conditions change. The end date for winter load increases is variable, and drivers should check for updates throughout the year. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.