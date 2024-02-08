Wisconsin announces $8M federal grant to expand truck parking

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced that an $8 million federal grant has been awarded to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to reconstruct a safety rest area near Sparta.

The grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), will fund a project “to significantly expand truck parking at a key facility serving traffic from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago on Interstate 90 westbound to La Crosse, Rochester and beyond,” a news release states.

Evers said he recognizes that truck drivers face many hardships due to a lack of parking spaces around the nation.

“The nationwide challenges facing our trucking industry are placing an undue burden on our hardworking truck drivers as they deliver the critical goods and services that we all depend upon,” Evers said. “We’re working with our federal partners to help alleviate some of those concerns on this critical freight and passenger route through Western Wisconsin.”

Commercial truck parking demand significantly exceeds truck parking capacity across the country, resulting in drivers parking on highway ramps and shoulders.

This project increases truck parking capacity from 16 to approximately 70 spots, adds a staging area for oversized-overweight vehicles and leverages technology to proactively communicate open truck parking spots to commercial drivers moving along I-90 through Sparta.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for Wisconsin communities in every corner of the state, including making long overdue upgrades for the infrastructure drivers depend on. The I-90 corridor keeps Wisconsin families, businesses, and commerce moving forward, and it’s critical we invest in the waypoints that keep our roads safe,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin. “An upgraded rest stop near Sparta will improve safety, accessibility, and capacity for the truckers, travelers, and commuters who rely on I-90, and I am proud to bring home this investment.”

The project will also reconstruct and modernize one of the state’s oldest safety rest areas, which serves more than 410 vehicles each day, the news release states.

Deteriorated ramps and pavement will be fixed, ADA-compliant restrooms with adult changing tables will be constructed, and improved amenities will be available, including paved walking paths, updated lighting, and a pet walking area.

“Thanks to Sen. Baldwin and Gov. Evers’ leadership, WisDOT will be able to deliver a more welcoming safety rest area that meets the needs of all travelers,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “We’re ready to get to work to modernize this outdated and undersized facility that will provide economic and quality of life benefits for all who use it.”

The funding was awarded through USDOT’s Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight and Highway Projects program (INFRA) as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was supported by Baldwin and signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

In a recent webinar, David Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of government affairs and safety, recently called a lack of truck parking the industry’s top issue.

“This is the No. 1 issue that the professional truck driver has out there,” Heller said, displaying a heat map showing trucks parked in unauthorized locations, such as side streets and freeway ramps adjacent to truck stops. Another slide showed an average loss of $5,000 per driver due to time lost finding parking.