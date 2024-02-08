Trucking Tower offering money-back guarantee in fuel pilot program

OKLAHOMA CITY — Trucking Tower and CyberFuels are offering a money-back guarantee for testing the Dynamo 6-in-1 green fuel technology.

According to a news release, field results show an average 26.73% MPG gain across a wide variety of ages, makes and models of big rig engines that use the green fuel.

“Through this measured pilot program, Trucking Tower guarantees at least a 10% fuel economy gain to demonstrate the breakthrough fuel efficiency and cost savings of using CyberFuels for any Class 8 trucking engine make and model,” the news release states.

Click here to view a video about the product.

“It has been a distinct pleasure working with fleet executives, owner-operators, and dedicated drivers for the past 29 years. At a time when expenses in trucking are at an all-time high, we are pleased to offer a no-risk, cost-saving solution to combat the leading expense of operating a big rig truck, which is fuel,” said Andy Hedrick, CEO of Trucking Tower.

Hedrick said that his company’s clients are seeing a 10% to 23% net cost savings on their fuel spend after the cost of the fuel-dosing equipment and the CyberFuels Dynamo 6-in-1 green fuel technology.

“Drivers provide very positive feedback regarding the more responsive engines, and maintenance departments have fewer emissions-related repairs because the fuel burns cleaner, which is proven through measured lab and field studies,” he said.

John Lawrence, president of CyberFuels, added, “We are excited to partner with Trucking Tower to deliver our solutions directly to fleets and owner-operators in helping them reduce their leading expense. The cleaner burning fuel also results in fewer repair bills and more uptime to stay on the road, generating revenue rather than being sidelined. We are driven to help companies with net cost savings while going greener at the same time, and there are significant tailwinds in the market for our solutions.”

Increasingly, shippers are asking carriers to report their efforts to reduce carbon emissions during business reviews and when participating in requests for proposal.

Besides improving MPG, company officials say that CyberFuels Dynamo has a measurable environmental impact, including a 21.9% reduction in particulate matter emissions from the combustion chamber based on engine testing results by an independent lab, Olson-EcoLogic, in Fullerton, California.

“The 6-in-1 green fuel technology improves engine performance and power, increases miles per gallon, improves lubricity, removes carbon, inhibits corrosion, improves cold flow and cleans the fuel injectors,” according to the news release. “Dynamo also boosts the cetane rating of diesel fuel by as much as 20.2%, as calculated by SGS Laboratories.”

Trucking Tower offers a money-back guarantee to fleets and owner-operators of at least a 10% increase in MPG. The pilot program compares baseline results versus new results when running CyberFuels.

“We are very pleased with the 19.8% MPG increase and 21.95% reduction in DEF usage from our measured pilot program. The fuel reduction and maintenance impacts of using CyberFuels are substantial,” said Aaron Kinney, president of Denver Intermodal Express, a full-service transportation and logistics provider based in Denver that operates 60 power units

During the pilot, the selected pilot-project drivers log their fuel gallons added and their odometer readings daily.

Trucking Tower uses those driver logs for the most accurate measure of MPG as opposed to ELD or GPS summary reports that use rolling averages of averages and data that includes GPS drift.

“Trucking Tower fully supports the use and applications of ELDs and GPS devices,” according to the news release. “Still, for MPG comparisons of 40-60 driving days, the driver logs method has proven the most accurate based on field data comparisons. The logs with MPG calculations are provided to the client for their own analysis and comparisons against ELD or GPS summary reporting.”

The CyberFuels Dynamo solution is EPA-certified and does not void engine OEM or truck-lease warranties. OEM engine manufacturers and truck leasing companies cannot ban fuel additives per the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act. For added assurance, CyberFuels and Trucking Tower maintain a combined $4 million in insurance coverage, but there have been no insurance or warranty claims after treating over 60 million gallons of fuel.

During the pilot, the drivers or maintenance personnel dispense CyberFuels Dynamo from 32-oz bottles with a transparent strip that assists with measuring. The treatment ratio is 4 oz of product per 20 gallons of diesel, equal to one gallon of CyberFuels Dynamo per 640 gallons.

Once the pilot is complete, Trucking Tower offers automation for fleetwide deployment using stationary tank injection systems and calibrated dosing systems that ride on the big rig trucks. The dosing system that rides on a big rig truck comprises a seven-gallon tank installed on the frame rail, an electronic control unit, and tank float gauges. Trucks can drive 25,000 to 35,000 miles before refilling the CyberFuels Dynamo tank.

Trucking Tower manages the installation of automated dosing for on-site fuel tanks and the big rig truck solution for on-the-road fueling. Trucking companies interested in the money-back guarantee pilot program can contact Trucking Tower at www.TruckingTower.com.