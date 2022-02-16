Wisconsin State Patrol to hold aerial traffic enforcement campaign

MADISON, Wis. — Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers will begin aerial traffic enforcement on Friday, Feb. 18, along Interstate 43 in Walworth County.
The department says the goal is “for all motorists to comply with traffic safety laws every time they travel.”
