Wisconsin State Patrol to hold aerial traffic enforcement campaign

By The Trucker News Staff -
MADISON, Wis. — Weather permitting, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers will begin aerial traffic enforcement on Friday, Feb. 18, along Interstate 43 in Walworth County.

The department says the goal is “for all motorists to comply with traffic safety laws every time they travel.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

