Women In Trucking calling for 2023 Driver of the Year nominations

PLOVER, Wis. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is seeking nominations for the annual Women In Trucking Driver of the Year award, which is sponsored by Walmart.

The fourth annual award will honor an exceptional female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry.

“At Walmart, we aim to foster inclusion through the intentional action of understanding, supporting, and championing individuals in all of their uniqueness, resulting in a culture where all associates feel welcome, comfortable, safe and empowered to reach their full potential every day,” Fernando Cortes, Walmart senior vice president of transportation, said.

The application is open to any female driver who has safely driven at least one million consecutive, accident-free miles. Nominees must demonstrate a positive contribution to the trucking industry and their community.

“Each year we feature a female professional driver so we can share her story to encourage other women to not only honor her, but to consider the opportunity to enter the industry and find success,” Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO, said. “We are looking forward to sharing this year’s driver’s story as well.”

The finalists and overall winner will be recognized at the 2023 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, March 31. The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions, and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. She will receive a plaque, commemorative ring, and more.

Nomination forms can be submitted at https://www.womenintrucking.org/female-driver-of-the-year. Nominations are due Feb. 1, 2023.