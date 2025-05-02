Wooten named Indiana Motor Inspector of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott is honoring Motor Carrier Inspector Michael Wooten as ISP Motor Carrier Inspector of the Year for 2024.

“MCI Wooten is a well-rounded inspector who possesses a solid working knowledge of both state and federal Regulations,” ISP said in a media release. “It takes a new MCI years to learn the job and MCI Wooten is always expanding his knowledge. MCI Wooten volunteered, and took time away from his family, to attend refresher courses to ensure he maintains a high knowledge level. He also continuously researches industry trends and changes on his own time. In addition, to broaden his knowledge further, and to assist the Department, MCI Wooten volunteered to attend the CMV Post Crash course in Indianapolis. With the additional knowledge he has gained from these courses, he has become an important resource for other inspectors and an important member of the MCI recruit training program, passing his knowledge on to MCI trainees. Mike’s enthusiasm for the job is refreshing and contagious to his fellow co-workers.”

Showing Leadership

According to the release, Wooten shows leadership by spearheading directed enforcement efforts when problem areas are identified or complaints come into the post or the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) office. He assists CVE and the district in several ways, including assisting with school bus inspections, PBBT details and post-crash inspections, motorist assists and traffic direction at crash scenes.

Wooten completed 1008 inspections in 2024, with a 33% Out of Service Rate.

“His inspections are thorough and contain a wide variety of violations from both the state and federal regulations,” ISP said. “He is adept at identifying overweight and seatbelt violations and is passionate about investigating scale bypass violators.”

Pride in his Work

“Wooten takes pride in his appearance and rarely is absent from work,” ISP said. “He is professional when dealing with the public and treats people with respect. He is well regarded by the trucking community in the Ft. Wayne area. He conducted educational programs at carrier facilities and the public often will ask him questions and thank him for his service. MCI Wooten is a role model for the MCI position.”

Wooten resides in northeast Allen County with his wife, son and daughter. He is a member of North Park Community Church and volunteers for various positions. In his off-time MCI Wooten enjoys spending time with his family. He enjoys being outdoors, fishing, grilling, and kayaking whenever he has the opportunity.