Wrong-way trucker collides with oncoming tractor-trailer on Oregon interstate, arrested on DUI charges

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The operator of a 2020 International tractor-trailer was arrested Sunday, Nov. 22, after driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in Oregon and crashing into another rig, according to a statement released by the Oregon State Police.

At about 1:37 a.m. Sunday, the agency received reports of a commercial motor vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 163. According to the report, an officer from the Cottage Grove Police Department located and attempted to stop the tractor-trailer, driven by Tyler Stafford, 53, of Shelbyville, Texas; however, Stafford attempted to elude law enforcement by pulling onto the shoulder and continued northbound along the interstate.

Near milepost 173, Stafford’s vehicle crashed into a southbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by Daryl Rickman, 53, of Portland, Oregon. Stafford’s rig then crashed into the concrete barrier and burst into flames.

Stafford attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by an officer from the Cottage Grove Police Department. Stafford was arrested for multiple charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving and reckless endangering. The report notes that neither Stafford nor Rickman were injured during the incident.

The accident caused a three-hour closure of the southbound lanes of I-5 in the area; the northbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes.

The Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by Cottage Grove Police Department, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, South Lane Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.