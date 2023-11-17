Wynn Logistics truck driver fired after destroying historic Illinois bridge

PRINCETON, Ill. — A truck driver has been fired from her trucking company after destroying a historic covered bridge in Illinois.

According to Wynn Logistics, the incident happened on the morning of Nov. 16 along Route 26 in Princeton, Illinois. The bridge, too small to handle an 18-wheeler, was left in shambles, and the truck’s trailer was also severely damaged, emergency officials reported.

The bridge is prominently placed at the top of the city’s official website, and local officials said it has been a huge part of the community throughout the years.

“We sincerely apologize for the mistakes made by our driver and acknowledge the reckless behavior displayed,” Wynn officials said in a statement. “It is worth noting that the driver in question had an extensive 11-year experience on the road. Because of this situation, she will be terminated, and we’ll make sure that companies who want to hire her will know about it. We are grateful that no injuries or fatalities were incurred as a result of the incident. We will be collaborating closely with our insurance provider to facilitate the restoration of the bridge to its original state.”

Further information about the incident wasn’t provided. The driver was not named.