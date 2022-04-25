Wyoming Highway Patrol hold crackdown on CMV safety

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Commercial Carrier unit recently participated in a multi-state road check campaign from Montana to Minnesota along Interstate 90.
The detail ran from April 19-20.
According to a news release, WHP troopers and officers conducted 145 Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) inspections, with 15 drivers placed out of service and 51 vehicles placed out of service.
The WHP’s Performance-Based Brake Tester (PBBT) was deployed and processed 45 vehicles, with 3 failing their brake performance, a total of 330 brakes checked, and 38 failing the tests.
While this road check was being conducted, eight passenger vehicles were stopped while driving erratically around CMVs, with one being intoxicated.
