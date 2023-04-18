Wyoming receives grant to replace I-80 bridges

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced that the Federal Railroad Administration has accepted a multi-million-dollar grant request to replace two bridges on Interstate 80 that cross over the Union Pacific Railroad.

The structures are located on the eastbound and westbound lanes approximately 11 miles west of Cheyenne.

Constructed in the late 1950s, the crossing structures have undergone multiple rehabilitations throughout the years. After determining that the structures met replacement criteria, WYDOT began the process of applying for federal funding in January 2021, according to a news release.

Funding for this project will come from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement’s Special Transportation Circumstances Program. Money from that program is directed to states that do not have inner-city passenger rail service.

The department is grateful to the state’s Congressional delegation for its assistance in making Wyoming eligible for this funding.

Through this grant, WYDOT will receive up to 80% of funds from the federal government and will match the remaining amount. The total estimated cost of the project is about $18 million.

“We appreciate FRA’s approval of our project and grant request,” said WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer of Engineering and Planning Keith Fulton. “This project will help to improve safety for both the railroad and the travelling public.”

Now that the project has been accepted, WYDOT will work to finalize the project agreement, which will include developing a work plan, budget and schedule. The project could take up to five years to complete once the project agreement is done.