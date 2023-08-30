‘Zoinks, Scoob!’: Scooby-Doo monster truck 1 of 2 damaged in big rig fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The trailer of a semi hauling two Monster Jam monster trucks caught fire on Aug. 29 along U.S. 50 in Sacramento, heavily damaging the oversized vehicles.
The rig’s driver was able to safely detach it from the flaming trailer, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Officials said a motorist noticed smoke billowing from the trailer and called 911.
The two monster trucks damaged were Megalodon and Scooby-Doo, both estimated to be worth $1 million each. The trucks were on their way to an event in San Jose, California.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.