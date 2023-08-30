TheTrucker.com
The Nation

‘Zoinks, Scoob!’: Scooby-Doo monster truck 1 of 2 damaged in big rig fire

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   ‘Zoinks, Scoob!’: Scooby-Doo monster truck 1 of 2 damaged in big rig fire
Reading Time: < 1 minute
‘Zoinks, Scoob!’: Scooby-Doo monster truck 1 of 2 damaged in big rig fire
Firefighters with the Sacramento, California, Fire Department work to extinguish a big rig fire that destroyed two monster trucks. (Courtesy: Sacramento Fire Department)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The trailer of a semi hauling two Monster Jam monster trucks caught fire on Aug. 29 along U.S. 50 in Sacramento, heavily damaging the oversized vehicles.

The rig’s driver was able to safely detach it from the flaming trailer, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said a motorist noticed smoke billowing from the trailer and called 911.

The two monster trucks damaged were Megalodon and Scooby-Doo, both estimated to be worth $1 million each. The trucks were on their way to an event in San Jose, California.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

monster
The Scooby-Doo monster truck was heavily damaged by a big rig fire on Aug. 29, 2023. (Courtesy: KTXL)
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE