Flatbed spot rates show decreases in latest Truckstop report; dry van sees gains

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The total broker-posted rates in the Truckstop system increased for the second time in 13 weeks during the week ending Aug. 25 despite the monetary gain being less than half a cent.

While refrigerated and dry van spot rates increased weekly, flatbed equipment rates were down for the 11th time in the past 13 weeks.

Spot volume saw its most substantial growth since February in a week not distorted by a post-holiday rebound or the International Roadcheck inspection event.

The total load activity rose 10.3% after being consistently flat the week before. Volume was nearly 19% below the same week last year and more than 23% below the five-year average. The year-over-year comparison was the least negative since July 2022. Loads were up in all regions, truck postings decreased by 3%, and the Market Demand Index — the ratio of loads to trucks — rose to its highest level in four weeks.

Dry van spot rates increased by more than 1 cent after easing about 1 cent the previous week. Dry van rates were just over 10% below the same week last year — the least unfavorable year-over-year comparison since July 2022 — and more than 9% below the five-year average. Dry van loads increased by more than 9% — the most substantial gain since June — after ticking up 0.2% during the prior week.

Load volume was nearly 10% below the same week in 2022 — the least unfavorable year-over-year comparison since July last year — and nearly 19% below the five-year average.

Refrigerated spot rates increased nearly 5 cents after rising more than 7 cents during the prior week. Rates were about 4% below the same 2022 week — the least unfavorable year-over-year comparison since April 2022 — and about 3% below the five-year average. Refrigerated loads increased by 7.3% after increasing the same percentage the previous week.

Loads were down on the West Coast but up in all other regions. Volume was 11% below the same week last year and about 16% below the five-year average.

Flatbed spot rates decreased by 3 cents, slightly less than the decrease during the two most recent weeks.

Rates suffered a 16% decrease in the same 2022 week — the least unfavorable year-over-year comparison since February — and about 4% below the five-year average. Flatbed loads jumped 15.1% after declining more than 2% the prior week. Loads were up in all regions. Volume was nearly 29% below the same week last year — the least unfavorable year-over-year comparison since July 2022 — and about 35% below the five-year average for the week.