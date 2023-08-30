TheTrucker.com
Wisconsin State Patrol using aircraft to monitor highways

By The Trucker News Staff -
Wisconsin State Patrol using aircraft to monitor highways
A Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) trooper surveys traffic from high above in one of the department's aerial units. (Courtesy: WSP)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking part in an aerial patrol blitz through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

State air patrol units will be watching for traffic violations now through Sept. 3, according to a news release.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Thursday, Aug. 31

  • Interstate 39 – Portage County

Friday, Sept. 1

  • U.S. 12 – Sauk County

Saturday, Sept. 2

  • Interstate 41 – Washington County

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • Interstate 94 – Eau Claire County
The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
