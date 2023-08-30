Wisconsin State Patrol using aircraft to monitor highways

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol is taking part in an aerial patrol blitz through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
State air patrol units will be watching for traffic violations now through Sept. 3, according to a news release.
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:
Thursday, Aug. 31
- Interstate 39 – Portage County
Friday, Sept. 1
- U.S. 12 – Sauk County
Saturday, Sept. 2
- Interstate 41 – Washington County
Sunday, Sept. 3
- Interstate 94 – Eau Claire County
