Man sentenced to 8 years for involvement in Florida moving scam

MIAMI — A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in a Florida moving scheme.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida also sentenced Avraham Zano to three years of supervised release and ordered forfeiture of $334,499 and a $300 special assessment.
Additionally, Zano was ordered to pay $2,877,497 in restitution jointly and severally with co-defendant, Sofien Mlayah, the news release noted.
Sentencing took place on Aug. 15.
In May 2023, Zano pleaded guilty to wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and failure to give up possession of household goods. The scheme involved inflating the costs of victims’ moves, taking possession of their goods and abandoning the property throughout the country at undisclosed self-storage facilities, often resulting in total loss of the victims’ property, according to the news release.
