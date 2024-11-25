Eastbound Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron toll increase to begin Dec. 1

PORT HURON, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will institute new toll rates for the eastbound span of the Blue Water Bridge (BWB) in Port Huron, according to a recent media release.
The release also stated this rate increase follows 14 years of no changes to toll rates for commuter and commercial vehicles, and will help offset increased maintenance and operations costs, in addition to construction improvements for the BWB plaza.
While not required, MDOT chose to engage the public and regular commuters before making a final decision regarding rate increases. Following an overwhelming response from a public survey, the BWB administration has decided to set a $1 rate increase effective Dec. 1, 2024. A second rate increase of an additional $1 is planned for Dec. 1, 2025. The following rates will be in place for all vehicles beginning Dec. 1, 2024.
- CARS $4
- Each Extra Axle $4
- Trucks and buses $4.25 per axle
- EDGE Pass Commuters $,50 per pass through
Discounts remain available for commuter EDGE Pass holders. For more information on the EDGE Pass, available to commercial and commuter vehicles, please visit www.BlueWaterBridge.us/. Questions can be directed to [email protected].
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.