Investing in tomorrow: Partnership between Sage Truck Driving Schools and Howes helps bridge the gap for prospective students

Jordan Dickerson, a student at Sage Truck Driving School, understands the value of hard work.

After high school, he attended technical college and became a property maintenance technician. After a couple of years he shifted to warehouse work; then he went into business for himself, offering landscaping and tree services.

When all of his work equipment was stolen, however, he was faced with a choice — use the insurance money to rebuild his business … or explore a completely new career path.

Dickerson chose the latter.

“I told my wife, ‘Hey, if I’m going to start over, I might as well start over with something new,’” he said.

He’d always been interested in trucking, so he set out to find a good driver training program. After considering options in Utah and Texas, he discovered Sage Truck Driving School, which has locations in 13 states — including two Colorado campuses, one in his hometown of Denver.

“I’m going to be honest; my wife did it all,” he said with a laugh. “I’m more of the muscle and she handles all the paperwork.”

During the application process, the couple discovered that tuition scholarships were available through a partnership between Sage and Howes Products. Dickerson was selected for a $1,000 scholarship.

“The scholarship helps out a lot,” he said.

When we visited with Dickerson, he was preparing to test for his commercial driver’s license (CDL). He feels at home behind the wheel of a tractor trailer now — quite a change from the first day he climbed into the cab.

“It was intimidating and exciting all in one,” he said of his early days in training.

He’s happy with his choice to attend Sage, and not only because it’s close to home.

“I love it. Everyone here, all the instructors — it’s like a family,” he said. “They help you if you need it. If you’re struggling in a certain area, they try to give you pointers. Everybody is hands-on and they help you. It makes you feel like family.”

Dickerson says he never forgets that he’s behind the wheel of an 80,000-pound vehicle, and that he knows caution and safety are crucial.

“This isn’t like the little car that I drive every day,” he noted.

Once he earns his CDL, Dickerson is looking forward to gaining real-world experience.

“For now, I’d like to do a little bit of local (driving) and get a year or two underneath my belt and then try over the road,” he said.

As he prepares to embark on his new career path, Dickerson says he’s excited about entering the trucking industry.

“You know, (as a kid) when you see a truck, you always want to pull the air horn, or have the trucker do it,” he said. “Even now, at 29, when I see a trucker, I’m leaning out the window and asking them to pull the horn — especially with my two boys.”

Investing in the truckers of tomorrow

According to a 2025 report released by the American Transportation Research Institute, the average age of truck drivers in the U.S. is 47. As these drivers age out of the industry, a new generation of truckers is needed.

Together, Sage Truck Driving Schools and Howes are working to provide new drivers with the skills they need to succeed. The Howes Scholarship Program has worked with Sage since 2015, according to Rich Guida, Howes’ brand manager.

“To date, we have helped over 250 students reach their goals and become drivers,” he said. That represents nearly $300,000 donated through the Howes Scholarship Program.”

In addition to providing financial aid for Sage students, Howes is working with the schools’ parent company, International Education Corp. (IEC), to develop curriculum for both the classroom and online learning options.

“As a truck driver, if you’re not moving, you’re not earning,” Guida said. “Making sure you’re taking care of your engine and treating your fuel is worth learning about — and learning how to do it well.”

Tara Pierce, vice president of operations for IEC, says Sage, which was founded in 1989, has 23 campuses in 13 states, in addition to partner schools in other states.

Of course, proper training for any career calls for investments of both time and money — and both are often in short supply for students.

“It’s an investment, and there’s a cost, and for a lot of our students funding is an issue. But continuing to delay their training only prolongs the problem,” Pierce said.

“(At Sage schools) a student can quickly obtain a credential to make a solid living and significantly change their life,” she continued. “Programs like Howes Scholarship Program help close the gap for those students.”

Sage Truck Driving Schools’ basic tractor-trailer driving course, designed for newcomers to the industry, takes about eight weeks. The course includes 150 hours of instruction (98 hours of classroom theory and lab activities and 52 hours of behind-the-wheel driving time), all designed to prepare students for their state’s CDL-A test. Students who successfully complete the course and earn their CDLs are qualified to be entry-level drivers of Class 8 tractor-trailers and other commercial vehicles.

The schools also offer shorter programs, including advanced and refresher courses, straight-truck (Class B) courses and others.

“Howes is committed to this partnership,” Guida said. “Helping these students is one of the many ways we work to give back to the community.”