TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News

Lofta partners with PMTA to streamline sleep apnea solutions for drivers

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job News   >   Lofta partners with PMTA to streamline sleep apnea solutions for drivers
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Lofta partners with PMTA to streamline sleep apnea solutions for drivers
Lofta and PMTA partner to combat sleep apnea and provide solutions for drivers.

SAN DIEGO, Calif.   Lofta is partnering with the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) to increase access to streamlined at-home sleep apnea testing and treatment for trucking professionals.

“We’re excited to have Lofta supporting the association,” said Megan Magensky, PMTA director of communications. “Their commitment to PMTA shows they are interested in promoting the trucking industry holistically. “Their platform is focused on prioritizing driver health and safety, which aligns with PMTA’s mission.”

Lofta Direct

According to a company press release, the treatment is available through Lofta Direct, Lofta’s employer-focused offering. The collaboration shows a shared commitment to supporting the health, safety, and success of the trucking workforce. About 28% of commercial truck drivers suffer from sleep apnea, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Left untreated, sleep apnea significantly increases the risk of drowsy driving, with studies showing up to a fivefold increase in crash risk.

At-Home Treatment

Through the partnership, PMTA members will benefit from Lofta Direct’s comprehensive at-home sleep apnea program, which “provides fast, accurate diagnoses without the need to visit an overnight lab.” Lofta will also provide ongoing CPAP therapy support for diagnosed drivers. This ensures compliance with federal regulations, including the need to renew medical cards as a commercial driver.

As part of the partnership, Lofta Direct will offer a dedicated landing page for PMTA members, with easy access to Lofta’s resources. Lofta Direct and PMTA will also collaborate on educational email campaigns and a health seminar to raise awareness about the importance of sleep health in trucking safety.

For more information about Lofta Direct and its employer-focused sleep solutions, visit www.lofta.com/direct. To learn more about the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and its dedication to supporting the trucking community, visit www.pmta.org.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE