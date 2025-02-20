Lofta partners with PMTA to streamline sleep apnea solutions for drivers

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Lofta is partnering with the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) to increase access to streamlined at-home sleep apnea testing and treatment for trucking professionals.

“We’re excited to have Lofta supporting the association,” said Megan Magensky, PMTA director of communications. “Their commitment to PMTA shows they are interested in promoting the trucking industry holistically. “Their platform is focused on prioritizing driver health and safety, which aligns with PMTA’s mission.”

Lofta Direct

According to a company press release, the treatment is available through Lofta Direct, Lofta’s employer-focused offering. The collaboration shows a shared commitment to supporting the health, safety, and success of the trucking workforce. About 28% of commercial truck drivers suffer from sleep apnea, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Left untreated, sleep apnea significantly increases the risk of drowsy driving, with studies showing up to a fivefold increase in crash risk.

At-Home Treatment

Through the partnership, PMTA members will benefit from Lofta Direct’s comprehensive at-home sleep apnea program, which “provides fast, accurate diagnoses without the need to visit an overnight lab.” Lofta will also provide ongoing CPAP therapy support for diagnosed drivers. This ensures compliance with federal regulations, including the need to renew medical cards as a commercial driver.

As part of the partnership, Lofta Direct will offer a dedicated landing page for PMTA members, with easy access to Lofta’s resources. Lofta Direct and PMTA will also collaborate on educational email campaigns and a health seminar to raise awareness about the importance of sleep health in trucking safety.

For more information about Lofta Direct and its employer-focused sleep solutions, visit www.lofta.com/direct . To learn more about the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association and its dedication to supporting the trucking community, visit www.pmta.org .