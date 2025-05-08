Looking for a new truck-driving job? Before crossing that bridge, find out what’s on your record

Are you thinking about looking for a new job? If so, you’re not the only one; it’s a common reaction of many drivers during tough economic times for the trucking industry.

With freight rates so low, carriers can’t be as choosy about which loads they haul, so drivers often see their overall miles decline, in addition to the quality of the loads they’re assigned. Of course, times are likely to be just as tough at the next carrier — but that doesn’t stop disgruntled drivers from looking.

While right now may not be the right time to change jobs, it’s always the right time to make sure your reputation is that of a driver another carrier wants to hire.

Unfortunately, many drivers don’t think about their background until they are filling out a job application. The result is that they don’t get the job offers they want (if they get any at all).

To make sure your record is as clean as possible, it’s important to understand what prospective employers in trucking will be looking for — and at.

Motor Vehicle Report

Your driving record, of course, is an important part of any background checks a prospective employer will inspect.

The carrier will order a Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) from the state that issued your CDL. If you’ve had a CDL or driver’s license issued by a different state in the past few years, they’ll order one from that state, too.

Prospective employers will look for any convictions listed on your record, as well as the severity of those violations.

For example, speeding convictions often list tiers of how much the speed limit was exceed. A ticket for 15 miles over the speed limit is often an application-killer. In a commercial motor vehicle, 15 over is considered a “serious” violation and could lead to suspension of your CDL. Even if it happened in a private vehicle on your own time, some carriers won’t take the risk that you won’t repeat the performance in their equipment.

Be honest when completing applications.

When tickets or accidents show up on your MVR that you didn’t list on your application, it’s a huge red flag for carriers.

Not only are you dealing with a prospective employer uncovering unsafe driving actions, but now your integrity is questioned as well. If the carrier believes you haven’t been honest about your driving record, even a minor citation could be enough for them to reject your application.

Catch MVR errors before applying.

To complicate things further, it’s possible for items to appear on your MVR that should have been taken off of your record due to plea bargains, court supervision or even acquittal. Some states are more efficient than others at making sure records are accurate.

The best practice is to obtain a copy of your MVR before you apply for a job so you can make sure your application matches your record exactly.

Pre-Employment Screening Program report

The same is true of another record that a prospective employer will check — your Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) report.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) maintains drivers’ PSP reports. These reports include information about any inspections and accidents that have been reported.

The PSP report can also contain information about why you were chosen for an inspection — and that can often be a traffic violation such as speeding.

Unfairly, you don’t have to receive a citation or be found guilty for this to appear on your report. If the officer states you were pulled over for a suspected violation, it can be recorded. It doesn’t matter if you received a warning or an actual ticket, or that the charge was dismissed in court or that you were acquitted; the incident can still appear on the PSP.

Some carriers consider PSP violations to be equal to actual citations, while some use a points system to determine severity, and others may disregard the information. Whatever a prospective employer looks for, having violations listed never helps your chances.

The PSP report also shows inspection results. If your PSP shows an excessive number of inspection violations, it could indicate to a prospective employer that you aren’t performing pre-trip inspections or caring for the carrier’s equipment, even if you weren’t personally responsible for the violation.

Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse

The FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, instituted in 2020, contains records of any positive drug or alcohol tests you failed or refused in the past.

If you failed or refused testing, your Clearinghouse record will also indicate whether you completed the prescribed return-to-duty (RTD) program. If you have not completed the RTD program, your record will show you’re in a “prohibited” status. If you’re in doubt about what your record shows, you can order a copy of this report, too.

Past Employment Records

Most prospective employers will also look into your work record at past employers. While some carriers contact each of your former employers directly, the process is expensive and time-consuming.

Most carriers use a service that collects and distributes this information, such as HireRight’s DAC (drive-a-check) report. The DAC contains information reported by your prior employers, including dates of employment, reason for leaving, whether your work was satisfactory and whether you violated any company policies.

Drivers are often surprised to learn that their DAC record includes an unsatisfactory rating and negative statements about your performance and actions, such as “abandoned equipment” or “misuse of company funds.”

Since the DAC is a consumer report, you have the right to obtain a copy and to contest information you disagree with. The DAC can also show jobs that weren’t listed on your application or dates that don’t match the ones you listed. Get a copy and make sure your record is accurate.

Find out what’s on your record before you start the job search.

Before you ever fill out the first job application or talk to a recruiter, get copies of as many background documents as you can. It’s vital that you know what’s on your record so that you can present it accurately on each application.

It’s not easy to remember the details of each job and whether past traffic violations have fallen off of your record. By ordering your background records, you can make sure your story is the same as the one carriers will see when they check your background.

If there’s detrimental information listed on any reports, you’ll have time to review the details so you can adequately explain the circumstances to a recruiter.