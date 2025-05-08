Claire Girard thrives as TCA’s marketing coordinator

With a zest for life and a passion for her work, Claire Girard, who serves as marketing coordinator for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is uniquely qualified to spread the voice of truckload throughout the industry.

Girard grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia Tech in 2024. Her studies there — marketing management with a minor in organizational leadership, with a focus on digital market strategy — formed the foundation for her future with the association.

From running TCA’s social media accounts to coordinating press releases, Girard has a wide-ranging number of responsibilities. One of her favorites, she says, is helping with the TCA Highway Angels program. Begun in 1997, the program honors professional truck drivers (nearly 1,400 to date) for showing exemplary courage, kindness and courtesy while on the job.

“I love being able to recognize the professional drivers and the amazing things that they do,” she said. “Some of the stories are just incredible.”

Another component of her job is working with the rest of the team to plan and host TCA’s annual convention. This year’s convention, which was held in Phoenix March 15-18, was her first, and it was an unforgettable experience.

“I would say my favorite parts (of this year’s convention) were TCA’s Professional Drivers and Highway Angels of the year awards,” Girard said, adding that she worked closely with both programs.

Seeing it come together and getting to meet the drivers, their supervisors and people from the companies I’d been coordinating with was really nice,” she said. “It was great to see them recognized and get their stories out there. The audience was so appreciative of all their stories. That was definitely my favorite part.”

Girard says she’s also excited to welcome Karen Smerchek, president of Veriha Trucking Inc., as the first woman to ever serve as TCA’s chairman of the board.

“I know Karen’s going do an amazing job as the first female chairman of TCA and I think that’s really a great thing,” she said.

Outside of work, Girard has many hobbies, from reading to traveling, exercising and spending time with friends.

“I’m a huge reader, and I love reading,” she said. “I read all different sorts of genres, mostly fiction.”

In addition to spending time with friends and traveling together, she enjoys spending time with her family, which includes Max, a West Highland white terrier.

“I love taking my dog on walks; taking him into the dog park. I honestly spend a lot of my time doing that,” she said.

“I spend my time with my family and my friends and love reading and listening to music,” she continued. “I love going on walks. I love going to the gym. I take a walk basically every day at lunch and then, you know, go to the gym most days. It’s just fun and enjoyable for me to have me time.”

Girard counts herself fortunate to have found her role with TCA.

“It’s a small company, but I think it’s impressive how many roles people take on,” she said. “That’s what helps it feel more close-knit, because you’re working with everyone to get the job done.

“In some bigger companies, there are different departments and divisions, (and people) may not interact much with one another,” she continued. “But at TCA, I speak with everyone on a daily basis. Everyone is always willing to help and willing to answer questions and get the job done — whatever it takes.”

She says TCA has an amazing staff, which has helped her embrace the organization and its mission. Association membership offers valuable resources, and she wants to share it with everyone in the trucking industry.

“You’re going to learn a lot” she said, adding that she began her role with very little knowledge of trucking.

“I had an internship in the past that was a nonprofit, but it wasn’t related to trucking or the transportation industry at all,” she said.

I’ve learned so much in just a few months working here! It really changes your perspective on walking into a grocery store,” she said.

“You see everything on the shelves and know that every single item in that store has once been on a truck,” she continued. “You realize how important that is and how trucking is such a big part of our country.”

This story originally appeared in the May/June 2025 print edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.