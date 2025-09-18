Next Generation in Trucking honors young rising stars in trucking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGTA) is announcing the winners and finalists of the inaugural 2025 NEXT Top Talent Award.

“I am in awe of the participation by fleets who took the time to nominate and celebrate such a vital cohort of their workforce — those younger than 30 who are diligently pursuing the fantastic, rewarding careers that trucking offers in professional truck driving jobs and as diesel technicians,” said Lindsey Trent, president and founder of NGTA. “Reading through this year’s nominations, there are dozens of amazing stories about young people in our industry, and their work ethic, their commitment, and their promise for what’s ahead for trucking. From those as young as 14 already excelling in their family’s trucking business to those who’ve already worked their way through the ranks into coordinator roles, it was a tall task to narrow this year’s list down to the winners and even harder to select the Grand Champions. Isaiah and Joe were exemplary and I extend my highest congratulations to them as this year’s NEXT Top Talent Award Grand Champions.”

The NEXT Top Talent Award is a national recognition program that celebrates young CDL drivers and diesel technicians under the age of 30 who are setting a new standard for excellence, professionalism and purpose in the trucking industry.

These individuals represent the best of what the next generation has to offer: dedication to safety, diligence, hard work and a passion for making a lasting impact in their trucking careers.

Grand Champion CDL Driver Isaiah Hicks-Dixon

This year’s Grand Champion CDL Driver is Isaiah Hicks-Dixon of Old Dominion Freight Line, whose journey from dock worker to standout professional driver has inspired peers and supervisors alike.

Hicks-Dixon began his career with ODFL in May 2019 as a dock worker and made it clear from the start that he aspired to drive. Through exceptional performance, he earned his way into the ODTDT program and excelled as both a switcher and combo driver.

A linehaul driver since January 2022, Hicks-Dixon continues to go above and beyond—making pickups on weekends, coaching coworkers, and always putting customers first. His positive attitude, strong work ethic and commitment to Old Dominion’s values make him a role model throughout the company, according to NGTA.

“Known for his calm under pressure, impeccable safety record and outstanding customer service, Hicks-Dixon is frequently praised by customers who specifically request him for their deliveries,” NGTA said. “He is a professional in every sense—his dress, demeanor and respect for coworkers make him someone others want to work with. His ‘winning attitude’ is infectious, lifting morale and setting a high bar for everyone around him.”

Grand Champion Diesel Technician Joe Reed

Joe Reed of the Kenan Advantage Group has been named the 2025 Grand Champion Diesel Technician.

Reed began his career as a technician and has steadily worked his way up to become Shop Foreman for KAG Energy in North Canton, Ohio. His leadership has transformed the shop, improving its appearance, operational performance and team morale, according to NGTA.

“Reed leads by example and holds himself to high standards while motivating his team to grow alongside him,” NGTA said. “His responsiveness and ability to manage KPIs effectively has strengthened KAG’s terminal operations by keeping trucks on the road and maximizing load revenue. Reed actively collaborates with corporate fleet leaders and his hunger for learning has positioned him for even greater opportunities in leadership, such as terminal manager or regional maintenance manager roles. His mentorship has raised the performance of other team members and several technicians have expressed interest in advancing their careers because of Joe’s example. He exemplifies what it means to lead with humility, skill and a vision for the future.”

Commitment to Being Leaders

“Also, as you will see in our winners list, several companies have multiple NEXT Top Talent Award winners, showcasing their commitment to being leaders in our industry in creating programs and cultures that create opportunities for young people, as well as work environments where they succeed and thrive,” Trent said.

2025 NEXT Top Talent Finalists

Alongside Hicks-Dixon and Reed, NGTA recognized 56 additional young professionals as 2025 NEXT Top Talent Finalists. These individuals, nominated by their companies, represent the future of the workforce—from national carriers to regional fleets and local shops.

“Each one was selected for their reliability, growth mindset, and contributions to their teams, customers and communities,” NGTA said. “As part of the award, each finalist will receive a custom banner and commemorative plaque to proudly display at their workplace.”

The NEXT Top Talent Award is co-sponsored by Fullbay and Project 61, two organizations with a shared commitment to supporting young professionals in trucking and maintenance careers.

“Technicians keep our economy moving, and the industry cannot thrive without investing in the next generation,” said Matt Stone, CMO, Fullbay. “At Fullbay, we believe in recognizing rising talent and providing the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed. Supporting future technicians and drivers is not just the right thing to do; it is essential to ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of the heavy-duty repair industry.”

Improving the Health and Well-Being of Professional Drivers

“At Project 61, we’re committed to improving the health and well-being of professional drivers—those who keep our country moving,” said Jeremy Reymer, Project 61 Founder. “Sponsoring the NEXT Top Talent Award is our way of helping empower the next generation of professionals who lead with heart, purpose and pride in their work. This award is about recognizing rising professionals who represent the future of trucking and exemplify what it truly means to be a professional.”

Trent emphasized the broader importance of this initiative.

“So many young people are entering this industry with drive, discipline, and a desire to succeed,” Trent said. “The NEXT Top Talent Award allows us to not only highlight their individual achievements, but to elevate the industry-wide importance of building career pathways for Gen Z. These finalists—and our two Grand Champions—show that the future of trucking is already here and it’s full of promise.”

Changing the Face of Trucking

“It is inspiring and encouraging to see these incredible young people recognized and celebrated for their hard work and dedication to our industry,” said Leah Shaver, president and CEO of The National Transportation Institute and a member of the NGTA Board of Directors. “The NEXT Top Talent program paints an exciting picture about where our industry can go from here. It’s critical that we continue to tell these stories loudly and often. The data is clear: As an industry, we are lagging in our progress in bringing younger people into our industry and keeping them here. In the next 5-10 years, we need to make big strides in recruiting our next generation of truck drivers and diesel technicians. Having so many amazing examples to point to as success stories in our industry and at our companies should be a catalyst for us all to double down on our efforts to reach and grow the number of young people aspiring to careers in trucking.”

This recognition joins NGT’s expanding portfolio of programs designed to celebrate achievement and build awareness of youth engagement in trucking, including the Career Catalyst Awards and the Student of the Month Award.

2025 NEXT Top Talent CDL Driver Winners

Aaron Gommel – Gordon Food Service

AJ Robar – Cal Valley Trucking

Alec Hemphill – Performance Food Group

Andrew Terra – Waste Management

Blake Mitchell – Kenan Advantage Group

Bradley Frisosky – Old Dominion Freight Line

Brent Smith – Koch Trucking

Camryn Tamia – Thomas E. Keller Trucking

Dakota McDanell-Rorrer – Melton Truck Lines

Daniel Ramirez – FedEx Freight

Danny Hermosillo – Cal Valley Trucking

Demont Dudley – Old Dominion Freight Line

Elijah Fleming – Old Dominion Freight Line

Either Pacheco – Old Dominion Freight Line

Elliot Jackson – Garner Trucking

Felipe Melchor – Waste Management

Gavin Drill – Groendyke Transport

Gavin Persuhn – Smith Ready Mix

Jacob Szabo – Garner Trucking

James Pitts – Performance Food Group

Jessica Bowens – Old Dominion Freight Line

John A. Elliott – Alaska West Express

John Patterson – Melton Truck Lines

Jose Vargas – Waste Management

Joseph Burley – Waste Management

Joshua Karloski-Lutz – Averitt

Joshua Ramos – Performance Food Group

Komeng Vang – Old Dominion Freight Line

Marshall A. Langevin – Performance Food Group

Nathaniel Horton – Ralph Moyle, Inc.

Pabel Florian Almanzar – Performance Food Group

Riley Edward Lilly – Waste Management

Rudy Salandanan – Old Dominion Freight Line

Trinity Ternes – Old Dominion Freight Line

Troy Sanford – Performance Food Group

2025 NEXT Top Talent Diesel Technician Winners

Adam Wheaton – Old Dominion Freight Line

Angel Alcala – Old Dominion Freight Line

Austin Randler – KL Harring Transportation, LLC

Ayden Standridge – Boyd Cat

Bradley Mackey – Waste Management

Caleb Varner – Logisticize

Carlos Lopez – FedEx Freight

Corey Coots – Usher Transport, Inc.

David M Carter – Horizon Freight Lines, Inc.

Dylan Gallagher – Old Dominion Freight Line

Jackie Clark – Gordon Food Service

Joe Brilowski – Koch NaitonaLease

Joseph Weeks – Waste Management

Kameron Pugh – Ralph Moyle, Inc.

Kyle T. Applebee – Hoffman Transportation

Matthew Becker – Old Dominion Freight Line

Riley Sullivan – Advantage Truck Group

Ryan Frisk – Waste Management

Thomas Cornell – Koch Trucking

To learn more about the NEXT Top Talent Award or nominate someone in the future, click here talent-award or contact Lindsey Trent at [email protected]