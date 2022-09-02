Used Truck Association announces truck technician scholarship

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Used Truck Association (UTA) and the UTA Jerome Nerman Family Foundation announced Sept. 1 three $6,000 scholarships for future commercial truck technicians.

The scholarships will be awarded to qualified applicants who pursue additional education to become Commercial Truck Technicians. The scholarship winners will be announced at the UTA’s Annual Convention in November.

A UTA member must sponsor applicants. These scholarships are one-time awards for education at an accredited vocational-technical institution with an emphasis on diesel mechanics or heavy truck body shop training.

“There is a huge need for more technicians to work on trucks and to keep America rolling,” Bobby Williams, UTA vice president, said.

“Today’s trucks are more sophisticated than ever,” Hal Dickson, remarketing director for Volvo/Mack, said. “We need more smart people repairing and maintaining today’s and tomorrow’s trucks.”

The applications will be reviewed by an independent panel from the Business School at Johnson Community College.

Qualification Criteria:

Community Activities and Support.

Work Accomplishments.

Academic Success.

References.

School Activities.

To apply, candidates must be nominated by a UTA member and submit their application before Sept. 9, 2022. The nomination details can be found on www.uta.org under the Foundation tab.

“We look forward to the applications for these scholarships,” Tim Ronan, director of used trucks for McMahon Trucks and chair of the UTA Scholarship Committee, said. “These scholarships can change someone’s life. Why haven’t you applied yet?”

The UTA is an impartial organization comprised of used truck professionals and associated businesses committed to strengthening the used truck industry. The 2022 UTA Annual Convention will take place Nov. 9-12 at the Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor, Maryland.