ATA names finalists for 2026-2027 America’s Road Team

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is releasing the names of the 31 professional truck drivers who are finalists for the 2026-2027 America’s Road Team.

“These [people] were selected as finalists for America’s Road Team because they have outstanding safe driving records, share a passion for the trucking industry, and serve as role models among their peers,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “They proudly represent ATA and exemplify some of the very best professional truck drivers on the road today. Their dedication and professionalism continue to inspire the entire industry.”

America’s Road Team

America’s Road Team, a group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records, was created in 1986 to represent the trucking industry and is sponsored by Volvo Trucks North America. With support from their companies, America’s Road Team Captains dedicate a few days each month to attending industry events, speaking at schools, or meeting policymakers on behalf of the trucking industry.

The 31 finalists advance to the final round of the selection process, which will be held this January in Washington. A panel of judges from different sectors of the industry will evaluate the contenders on their knowledge of the trucking industry, dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry’s messages, and overall safe driving record. The finalists have a combined total of 57 million safe-driving miles and 737 years of professional experience. They are dedicated highway safety experts, eager to share their knowledge and experiences with the motoring public.

Final Team Announcement

The newly chosen 2026-2027 America’s Road Team will be announced on Tuesday, January 20, following a ceremony at ATA’s Headquarters in Washington. New Captains, after receiving their signature navy blue America’s Road Team blazer, will begin working to share the industry’s message of safety, essentiality, and sustainability with the motoring public, media, business and community groups, public officials, and their fellow truck drivers around the country.

Captains from previous teams continue to serve as ambassadors to the industry and are called upon frequently to participate in safety events, speaking appearances, and industry conferences.

“Being named a finalist for America’s Road Team is a tremendous honor for professional truck drivers, and ATA applauds each of them for this accomplishment,” said Dan Horvath, ATA COO. “These drivers are the very best of the industry, sharing their expertise and commitment to safety, while educating the motoring public about the vital role trucking plays in our economy.”

2026-2027 Road Team Finalists

This year’s finalists hail from 19 different states, haul a diverse assortment of products and materials, and range from short-haul drivers to over-the-road drivers operating in all the lower 48 states.

The finalists include:

Mark Behr, ABF Freight Systems Inc., Michigan.

Cardell Benfield, Titan Transfer, Mississippi.

Victor Blackburn, Prime Inc., Florida.

Robbie Cottrell, XPO, Virginia.

Antonio Cruz, Groendyke Transport Inc., Florida.

Jason Damron, Convoy Systems, Kansas.

Nathan Evans, Tyson Foods, Arkansas.

Marshall Hopkins, Werner Enterprises, Texas.

Bruce Hoyes, ABF Freight Systems Inc., Missouri.

Izet Kanarevic, Werner Enterprises, Missouri.

Benjamin Mansfield, XPO, Michigan.

Matthew McKnew, ABF Freight Systems Inc., California.

Matt Meadows, ABF Freight Systems Inc., West Virginia.

Aaron Mendoza, FedEx Freight, Illinois.

Donald Michael, Werner Enterprises, Louisiana.

George Moore, United Parcel Service, Florida.

Charles Pearson, ABF Freight Systems Inc., Georgia.

Myles Piotrowski, FedEx Freight, Indiana.

Selvin Ramirez, XPO, Rhode Island.

Jackie Reed, FedEx Freight, Mississippi.

Jeffrey Reed, United Parcel Service, New Mexico.

Robert Roth, FedEx Freight, Missouri.

Miguel Sanchez, United Parcel Service, Florida.

Gary Schmidt, Jacobson Transport, Minnesota.

Matthew Simon, FedEx Freight, Minnesota.

Omar Stebbin, XPO, Florida.

David Swierenga, FedEx Freight, Florida.

Dave Thomas, ABF Freight Systems Inc., Iowa.

Kenneth Tolliver, Hoffman Transportation, Kentucky.

Darius Uible, United Parcel Service, Ohio.

Ryan Ybarra, United Parcel Service, California.