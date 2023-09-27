TheTrucker.com
ATRI to begin research on challenges facing female truckers

By The Trucker News Staff -
The American Transportation Research Institute is set to begin a new study about the challenge facing female truck drivers.

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is initiating research on the challenges facing women truck drivers as well as barriers that discourage women from considering a career as a truck driver.

According to a news release, the comprehensive study will also identify strategies for overcoming industry issues faced by women.

Previous ATRI research has confirmed that women make up only 8.1 percent of all U.S. truck drivers, and only 2.7% of over-the-road truck drivers. In response, the ATRI Research Advisory Committee prioritized this new women-focused research initiative at its 2023 Annual Meeting.

Key components of the research will include:

  • National surveys and focus groups with women who are veteran truck drivers, new entrants, and women who are former truck drivers. In addition, the researchers will engage different groups of women to identify both issues and motivators for women considering careers in trucking.
  • Recognizing that certain fleets have substantially more women drivers than typical fleets, motor carriers will be surveyed and interviewed to identify best practices in recruiting and retaining women truck drivers. Additional outreach will focus on women executives at motor carriers in order to understand issues and opportunities beyond truck driving.
  • Collaborating with truck driver training schools to identify recruitment and training issues unique to women.

Research Analyst Abbigail Huffman, who will lead the multi-faceted research for ATRI, invites industry stakeholders who would like to be involved in the research to contact her at [email protected].

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

