Autocar Trucks sponsors ATHS 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony honoring trucking legends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) will celebrate four pioneers who shaped the trucking industry at its 2025 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Oct. 22 at the ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. This year’s event is sponsored by Autocar Trucks.

“Autocar is proud to support ATHS and celebrate the legends who paved the way for our industry,” said James Johnston, president, Autocar. “We look forward to meeting truck enthusiasts, showcasing our history and honoring the visionaries who built the foundation for trucking.”

Hall of Fame Inductees

Father-son duo Joseph A. Morten and Joseph W. Morten, founders of Great West Casualty Company. The duo set new standards in trucker-focused insurance with expert service and innovation, becoming a leader in motor carrier coverage.

Roy Carver founder of Bandag Inc. in 1957 in Muscatine, Iowa. Carver built the company into the largest commercial tire retread operation in North America. The company went public a decade later and was acquired by Bridgestone in 2007.

Lewis Semple Clarke, co-founder of The Autocar Company. Semple Clarke pioneered key automotive innovations like the left-handed steering wheel and shaft drive. His leadership helped shape early American cars and left a lasting legacy of engineering ingenuity.

Event Details

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 1:30 pm followed by cake, coffee and tours of the facility. ATHS is located at 10380 N. Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, Mo., 64153.

Sponsored by Autocar Trucks, the oldest surviving motor vehicle brand in the Western Hemisphere, the event will feature a special display of historic Autocar trucks by ATHS owners.

To participate in the truck display contact ATHS to participate at 816-891-9900 or [email protected]

The 2025 inductees will join previous Hall of Fame inductees Leland James (founder of Freightliner), Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington (founders of Kenworth Truck Company), Earl and Lillian Congdon (founders of Old Dominion Freight Lines) and several others.

“These inductees represent the spirit of innovation and determination that built trucking into the backbone of America,” said John Gravley, ATHS executive director.

ATHS welcomes members of the trucking community, industry professionals, and the public to celebrate the legacy and ongoing story of America’s trucking heritage.