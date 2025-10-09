Smith System acquires Utilimarc

ARLINGTON, Texas — Smith System is announcing its acquisition of Utilimarc.

“This acquisition redefines what it means to be a fleet safety partner,” said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. “For the first time, organizations can connect driver training with fleet-wide analytics in one platform. That means our clients don’t just get data or training in isolation—they get a closed loop that measures performance, drives behavior change, and proves ROI.”

According to a Smith press release, together, the companies create the industry’s most comprehensive platform—unifying world-class driver training with deep fleet analytics to deliver safer, smarter, and more cost-efficient operations.

The Power of Two

Founded in 2001, Utilimarc has developed a powerful business intelligence platform that integrates data across telematics, fleet management information systems (FMIS), maintenance software and safety cameras. By combining these insights with Smith System’s training and driver risk expertise, customers gain a single partner to improve driver behavior, optimize fleet assets and validate measurable performance gains, according to the release.

“Joining forces with Smith System allows us to take analytics further than ever before,” said Chris Shaffer, CEO of Utilimarc. “Together, we move beyond dashboards to deliver real-world impact—safer fleets, smarter asset decisions, and long-term cost savings. This is a win for our customers and the industry at large.”

Uniting Training with Deep Driver and Fleet Analytics

According to the release, with both companies now operating as one, customers have new benefits, including:

Enhancing the 5Keys with Deep Fleet Analytics: A closed-loop solution that connects driver behavior, operational data, and benchmarking—delivering improvements that are both measurable and sustainable.

One Source for Safer, Smarter Fleets: A unified view of drivers, vehicles, and operations that enables precise interventions, cost reductions, and stronger compliance outcomes.

A Broader Data + Safety Ecosystem: Building on Smith System’s recent Brightmile acquisition, the combined company brings together mobile telematics, advanced analytics, and behavior-based training into one seamless platform—further tightening the connection between data insight and driver safety.

“The combined company now stands alone in the market,” the release said. “No other provider integrates analytics, benchmarking, telematics, and behavior-based training into a single solution. This unique positioning strengthens Smith System’s role as both a pioneer in driver safety and a technology-driven partner at the center of modern fleet operations.”