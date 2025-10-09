Raising the safety bar: TCA Fleet Safety Awards applications now open

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now accepting applications for the TCA Fleet Safety Awards.

The TCA Fleet Safety Awards is a program that recognizes fleets with superior safety records and exceptional company safety cultures.

“If your safety team has raised the bar, now is the time to get them the recognition they’ve earned all year long,” TCA said.

The annual competition is open to all TCA carrier members, with first, second, and third place honors across six mileage-based divisions. Division winners will be invited to compete for the Grand Prize in both Large and Small Carrier groups.

Winners of the award will be honored at TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention in Orlando from February 28 – March 3. NFL legend Jimmy Johnson is set to be this year’s keynote speaker.

To submit an entry, click here.

“TCA would like to thank our presenting sponsors, Great West Casualty Company and Arthur J Gallagher,” TCA said. “Thank you for helping the association celebrate the best in safety.”

For questions regarding the award, reach out to Hailey Betham with TCA’s safety and policy team at [email protected].