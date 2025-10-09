TheTrucker.com
Raising the safety bar: TCA Fleet Safety Awards applications now open

By Dana Guthrie -
Does your fleet have what it takes? TCA Fleet Safety Award applications are now open. (Photo courtesy TCA)

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now accepting applications for the TCA Fleet Safety Awards.

The TCA Fleet Safety Awards is a program that recognizes fleets with superior safety records and exceptional company safety cultures.

“If your safety team has raised the bar, now is the time to get them the recognition they’ve earned all year long,” TCA said.

The annual competition is open to all TCA carrier members, with first, second, and third place honors across six mileage-based divisions. Division winners will be invited to compete for the Grand Prize in both Large and Small Carrier groups.

Winners of the award will be honored at TCA’s 2026 Annual Convention in Orlando from February 28 – March 3. NFL legend Jimmy Johnson is set to be this year’s keynote speaker.

To submit an entry, click here.

“TCA would like to thank our presenting sponsors, Great West Casualty Company and Arthur J Gallagher,” TCA said. “Thank you for helping the association celebrate the best in safety.”

For questions regarding the award, reach out to Hailey Betham with TCA’s safety and policy team at [email protected].

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

