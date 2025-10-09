Bridgestone launches Firestone FS592 trucking tire to replace the FS591

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) is launching brand-new Firestone FS592 steer tire for long haul and regional trucking fleets.

“Bridgestone’s next-generation ENLITEN technology unlocks greater levels of performance, along with an enhanced focus on sustainability, enabling us to make Firestone’s best tire even better,” said Steve Hoeft, president, commercial truck group, Bridgestone. “With the new Firestone FS592, we’ve improved several aspects while staying true to the foundation of its predecessor, the FS591. The FS592 tire is a testament to Bridgestone’s commitment to developing innovative products and advancing mobility, even when it means reimagining a proven formula.”

Firestone FS592

The ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ workhorse tire is designed with an additional 32nd of tread depth and a wider footprint to deliver more removal miles than its predecessor while maintaining a trusted, durable tread pattern. The FS592 comes in four sizes, is EPA SmartWay certified and engineered with the company’s next-generation ENLITEN technology, according to a company press release.

The Firestone FS592 will officially replace the FS591.

Key Features

The FS592 builds upon its predecessor’s reputation for durability with new features that reinforce reliability and long-lasting value, including:

Impressive Removal Mileage – With 17% longer life, which on average will deliver 18,000 more miles than its predecessor, the Firestone FS592 helps your fleet go further.

Ultra-Durable Casing – The FS592 features a casing engineered with the company’s next-generation ENLITEN technology to deliver added durability, greater retreadability and improved rolling resistance.

Improved Tread Design – The new FS592 utilizes defense grooves and an optimized shoulder rib to help control wear balance and combat against tearing. Additionally, the tread design features five ribs engineered to deliver enhanced wear across various applications.

“With this launch, the Firestone brand expands its portfolio of products and celebrates 125 years of helping fleets find products and solutions that keep them moving,” the company said.

To learn more about Firestone’s 125th anniversary and storied history, click here.