Four new USDOT officials confirmed by senate

WASHINGTON — Four new U.S. Department of Transportation officials have been confirmed by the sentate.

Michael Rutherford will serve as the first Assistant Secretary for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure & Policy, while Gregory Zerzan as General Counsel.

Derek Barrs will serve as the 8th Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and

David Fink as the 16th Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

“Michael, Gregory, Derek, and David are accomplished leaders in their fields who will help us advance the transportation, safety, and infrastructure needs of the American people,” said Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary. “Welcome aboard!”

Michael Rutherford

As the first Assistant Secretary for Multimodal Freight Infrastructure & Policy, Rutherford will lead an office that was originally conceived in the 2020 National Freight Strategic Plan and later created by Congress in 2021. In this position, Rutherford is responsible for developing national freight policy and data-sharing initiatives while working closely with industry and transportation leaders as well as state and local DOT’s. He will also oversee all freight-related grant programs, research efforts, and lead working groups across the Department, including efforts related to tackling the problem of cargo theft.

“I am honored to support President Trump and Secretary Duffy in their unwavering commitment to advancing the cause for freight transportation in service to American industry, workers, and communities alike,” Rutherford said. “I look forward to partnering with transportation leaders, state and local DOTs, and industry experts to forge a common vision for the future of freight transportation in our great country.”

Gregory Zerzan

As General Counsel, Zerzan is the chief legal officer of the Department, legal advisor to the Secretary, and the final authority within the Department on questions of law. Zerzan will lead more than 400 attorneys to address a wide range of issues impacting transportation law, policy and the Department’s operations.

“I am greatly thankful to President Trump and Secretary Duffy for placing their faith in me to help fulfill the President’s vision for the Department,” Zerzan said. “Under their leadership I look forward to managing legal operations in a way that advances the Department’s goals of enhancing safety, eliminating unnecessary regulation, and promoting American transportation and infrastructure.”

Derek Barrs

As Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Barrs will spearhead the FMCSA’s work to strengthen roadway safety, improve the efficiency of freight and passenger transport, and restore commonsense, results-driven oversight. A long-time advocate within the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) industry, Barrs represented one of the largest CMV associations as president of industry membership and chaired enforcement and industry modernization efforts. In these roles, he led initiatives to harness technology, modernize enforcement, and strengthen safety outcomes nationwide.

“I’m honored by the confidence President Trump and Secretary Duffy have placed in me to lead FMCSA,” Barrs said. “My mission is clear — to strengthen safety, demand accountability, and deliver results that make a real difference. Working alongside law enforcement and industry partners, I am committed to making bold progress that keeps Americans safer on our roads and our nation moving forward.”

David Fink

At the Federal Railroad Administration, Fink will work to carry out the agency’s mission to enable the safe, reliable and efficient movement of people and goods along a national rail network critical to the U.S. transportation system and economy.

“I deeply appreciate President Trump for nominating me and Secretary Duffy for supporting me through this long process,” Fink said. “Under this Administration, FRA will return to its primary focus on safety, leveraging innovation, and maximizing our resources for a strong America now and in the future.”