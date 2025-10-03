Senate confirms Derek Barrs as full-time head of FMCSA

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Derek Barrs as full-time administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The vote took place Friday, Oct. 3, 2025.

Barrs was nominated for the position earlier this year by President Donald Trump, and he is the agency’s first full-time leader since Robin Hutchison left the post in January 2024.

Stakeholders in the trucking industry were quick to react to the confirmation of Barrs, who has an extensive background in law enforcement and commercial vehicle safety.

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)

According to an Oct. 3 statement from TCA, Barrs has consistently championed collaboration between the trucking industry and law enforcement.

“TCA is beyond thrilled at the Senate confirmation of Derek Barrs to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” said Jim Ward, TCA president. “After a tremendous career in law enforcement, Administrator Barrs brings a unique skill set and understanding of our industry at a time when regulatory enforcement is critical to ensuring the safety of those who operate on America’s highways.”

Ward says the association respects Barrs because of his leadership, professionalism and dedication.

“Based on our efforts in support of his confirmation, we welcome Administrator Barrs as the chief safety advocate for the truckload community and as a leader in carrying forward FMCSA’s steadfast commitment to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities involving large trucks,” he continued. “TCA looks forward to strengthening our relationship with the agency under his leadership and furthering the industry’s shared goal of improving highway safety.”

American Trucking Associations (ATA)

“Following extensive advocacy by ATA, we are pleased that the Senate has voted to approve the nomination of Derek Barrs to serve as administrator of FMCSA,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA. “Mr. Barrs’ confirmation was long overdue, and with rising concerns about motor vehicle safety enforcement, his leadership is urgently needed to drive accountability, strengthen state-level compliance, and ensure only qualified commercial drivers operate on our nation’s roadways.”

Barrs served as a member of ATA’s Law Enforcement Advisory Board in 2021.

“Mr. Barrs is well-equipped to meet this moment, boasting nearly two decades of experience in law enforcement as well as in the CMV industry,” Spear continued. “Throughout his career, he has demonstrated his ability to bridge industry and enforcement, forge consensus, and deliver results. With Mr. Barrs’ expertise and the strong support of the Trump administration, we can uphold the highest standards of safety on our nation’s highways.”

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA)

“OOIDA and professional truckers across America congratulate Derek Barrs on his confirmation to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” said Todd Spencer president of OOIDA.

Spencer says his association looks forward to working with Barrs on issues that impact small trucking companies, such as freight fraud, unnecessary regulations, broker transparency and driver safety.

“For months we have said Mr. Barrs is the right choice for this role, and his leadership will only strengthen the strong partnership truckers already have with Secretary Duffy and the team at USDOT to improve highway safety,” Spencer concluded.

Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA)

“The Alliance is looking forward to working with FMCSA Administrator Barrs and the FMCSA team to continue to strengthen our partnership, share expertise and enhance safety initiatives with the goal of to reducing crashes, injuries and fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles,” said Collin Mooney, executive director of CVSA.

Prior to his appointment to the position of FMCSA administrator, Barrs was an active member of CVSA, serving as the Florida Highway Patrol’s lead agency representative within the Alliance and chair of CVSA’s Enforcement and Industry Modernization Committee. After retiring from law enforcement, Barrs continued to serve in CVSA leadership as vice president and then president of its associate (industry) members.

“CVSA values the administrator’s commitment to safety and anticipates close coordination on programs, regulations and initiatives that improve compliance and enforcement,” Mooney continued. “Together, CVSA and FMCSA will continue to make meaningful progress toward reducing crashes, saving lives and promoting a culture of safety.”