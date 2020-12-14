Christmas on wheels: Holiday bling adds seasonal spirit to these big rigs

Just because truckers are on the road most of the year — including during the holidays — doesn’t mean that they can’t bring a little Christmas cheer along for the ride.

Some drivers choose to deck out the exterior of their rig with lights, while others go for a subtle dash display and a Christmas tree in the passenger seat.

For Frankie Faulk, who has been a lease-operator for Prime Inc. for two years, decorating her truck brings a bit of comfort while she’s away from her children, other family and friends during the holiday season.

“My first year to [decorate my truck] was last Christmas,” Faulk said. “I received so much positivity from people everywhere [I went], so I decided to keep doing it. Seeing others happy makes me happy.”

Faulk, of Lumberton, North Carolina, adorned the front of her truck with red tinsel and candy canes to match the color of her 2020 International, which she has affectionately named Ruby as an homage to a passage from Proverbs 31: “She is more precious than rubies.”

Across the country, Rene Anderson, a driver of 22 years, went for a brighter look this year by adding festive lights to the grille and around the inside of the windshield of her 2012 Peterbilt 587.

“I live in my truck and decorate for major holidays every year, but Christmas is my favorite,” Anderson said.

The lights are powered by extension cords linked to a 3,000-watt inverter inside the truck. Of course, outdoor-specific cords are used for the grill lights, while regular extension cords take care of the inside of the truck.

Anderson, who is currently leased to Hallahan Transport of La Crosse, Wisconsin, said it took her about two days to decorate her truck, but said she enjoys having a bit of Christmas comfort as she rolls through December.

Decorating isn’t all about the outside of the truck. Aschanti Abernethy, who is originally from Germany, and is based in Florida but primarily calls the road home, has a Christmas tree riding shotgun in her 2019 Volvo VNL, which she says makes her truck feel “homey” during the holiday season.

Abernethy has been driving for about two-and-a-half years for Bulmaks Inc., a family-owned company. She said Christmas is her favorite holiday, and being on the road doesn’t keep her from enjoying the season.

Do you have a decked-out truck you’d like to share with us? Submit a photo here.